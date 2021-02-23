Richard 'Rick' Newell Mack
AUBURN — Richard "Rick" Newell Mack, 74, died on Friday Feb. 19, 2021 with his loving wife of 16 years, Brandi, by his side.
Along with Brandi, Rick is survived by five children: Erica (Jeffrey) Moyer, of Schwenksville, PA, Jami (Jason) Mock, of Auburn, Stacy (Michael) Kaiser, of East Greenville, PA, Peter Epperson, Jr. (Caroline), of Auburn, and Kaitlin Epperson, of San Antonio, TX. Rick was also the proud grandparent of 10: Luke, Andrew, Erik, Eli, Zachary, Arcadence, Michael, Jr., Zayden, Dean, and Sammy.
Born and raised in Auburn to the parents of the late Newell and Arlene (Hesse) Mack. Rick earned his Bachelor's Degree in History from SUNY Albany, Master of Divinity Degree from Andover Newton Theological Society, and his Master's Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from University of Pennsylvania. Rick cultivated a successful Marriage and Family Therapy business that operated for many years in Texas, before returning to Auburn in his retirement.
In his free time, Rick enjoyed rooting for his favorite sports teams - the Doubledays, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Rick was an avid reader, and he loved to travel, especially enjoying his visits to the Caribbean. Rick was a proud cancer survivor and could often be seen around town wearing one of his favorite "Cancer Sucks" shirts. Rick spent many enjoyable weekends treasure hunting at local garage sales and trying to mow the back 40 without the tractor breaking down. Rick was grateful for the friendship of his amazing neighbor Joe Kovalczik.
Services will be private and will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are made by Pettigrass Funeral Home. Donations in Rick's honor can be made to The Auburn SPCA.