Richard 'Rick' Newell Mack

AUBURN — Richard "Rick" Newell Mack, 74, died on Friday Feb. 19, 2021 with his loving wife of 16 years, Brandi, by his side.

Along with Brandi, Rick is survived by five children: Erica (Jeffrey) Moyer, of Schwenksville, PA, Jami (Jason) Mock, of Auburn, Stacy (Michael) Kaiser, of East Greenville, PA, Peter Epperson, Jr. (Caroline), of Auburn, and Kaitlin Epperson, of San Antonio, TX. Rick was also the proud grandparent of 10: Luke, Andrew, Erik, Eli, Zachary, Arcadence, Michael, Jr., Zayden, Dean, and Sammy.

Born and raised in Auburn to the parents of the late Newell and Arlene (Hesse) Mack. Rick earned his Bachelor's Degree in History from SUNY Albany, Master of Divinity Degree from Andover Newton Theological Society, and his Master's Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from University of Pennsylvania. Rick cultivated a successful Marriage and Family Therapy business that operated for many years in Texas, before returning to Auburn in his retirement.