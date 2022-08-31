Richard 'Ricky' Canavan

AUBURN — Richard "Ricky" Canavan, 75, passed away at Auburn Community Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

Ricky left an amazing impression on all with his independence even with what he had stacked against him. "His life was truly about his abilities not his disabilities."

Ricky loved to work on the farm and mow neighborhood lawns. His enjoyment came from bingo, bowling, and even reading The Citizen.

Ricky was predeceased by his loving parents, Andy and Betty and a brother Reid.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

To offer condolences please visit whitechapelfh.com.