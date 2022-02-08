Richard 'Riko' J. Alcock

March 18, 1965 - Feb. 3, 2022

AUBURN — Richard "Riko" J. Alcock, 56, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital. Riko was born in Auburn on March 18, 1965, the son of Virginia Hanna Sternberg and the late Richard "Dick" Vadala. He was employed at Parkers Express before working many years at McQuay. Rik was a member of the SK American Legion Post 1324 and a member of their Sons of the American Legion.

Rik is survived by his wife of 31 years, "Moley" Donna (Hribick) Alcock; his mother, Virginia; sisters: Amy Capone and Debbie Clark; several aunts, uncles; cousins; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his two special girls, Julie Lewis and Emily Mead; numerous friends including Pete, John, Donnie and Chris. He also leaves behind his and Moley's cat Beatson; and his special dog, Sophie.

Rik was a friend to everyone and a thoughtful giving person. He was known by some as the "Candy Man" leaving candy at the doors of others; a surprise treat to let them know they were thought of.

Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the SK Post, on State Street with the Rev Matthew Binkewicz, officiating. Immediately following the services there will be a Celebration of Rik's Life at the SK Post, until 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rik Alcock may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn NY

"Rik you will be Forever in our Hearts."

Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc, 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.