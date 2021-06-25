Richard S. Henderson

Nov. 24, 1964 - June 17, 2021

CLEARWATER, FL — Richard S. Henderson, 56, of Clearwater, FL passed away June 17, 2021 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

Born in Plattsburgh, NY, he was the son of Robert J. and May Henderson. Rick lived in Auburn, NY for most of his youth and attended Blessed Trinity and Auburn High School. Rick relocated to the St. Petersburg/Clearwater, FL area in his 20s, where he worked for the Don CeSar Resort and later Clear Tech Pool Company. An avid sports fan, the Tampa Bay Lightning was his favorite team. Rick loved nothing more than enjoying a good meal, while spending time with family and friends.

Predeceased by his parents, Rick is survived by brothers: Robert Henderson (Debbie), of Lancaster, NY, Frank (Jeannie) Henderson, of Marco Island, FL/Auburn; sisters: Mary Ellen (John) Henderson-Reed, of DeRuyter, NY and Susan (Joe) Raulli, of Auburn. Rick was a beloved brother to his siblings and loving uncle to six nieces and nephews, and 10 great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his aunts: Gigi Conway, of Nokomis, FL and Adele Henderson, of Napanoch, NY. We are grateful for Rick's Florida Family of special friends, especially: Liz Dezelan, Vladimir and Cyndi Demchenko and Andy and Dana Peterson, who supported Rick during his illness.

A celebration of Rick's life will be held in Auburn, NY in September. If desired, donations in Rick's memory may be made to Suncoast Hospice of Pinellas County (suncoasthospice.org), or the American Cancer Society.