Richard 'Sacket' Roberts

Nov. 21, 1944 - May 19, 2022

ZEPHYRHILL, FL - Richard "Sacket" Roberts, 77, of Zephyrhill, FL, formerly of Mason, MI, passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 19, 2022.

Richard was born in Auburn, NY the son of Mary and Edward Roberts on Nov. 21, 1944. He married Laraine Longyear on Dec. 27, 1969 in Montezuma, NY.

He graduated from Port Byron High School. He received an Associate's degree from Mohawk Valley Community College, a Bachelor's degree from SUNY Oswego and a Master's degree from University of Arizona.

He worked as a Special Education teacher consultant for Ingham Intermediate School District in Mason, MI for 33 years. He was integral in the development of the Evaluation Lab at Wilson Talent Center (formally Capital Area Career Center).

He and his son Brad were owners of Roberts Motorsports. He began racing motorcycles at the age of 17 and continued to enjoy racing vicariously through his son Brad.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Laraine of 52 years; his children Brad (Rochelle) Roberts of St. Johns, MI, Nicole (Aaron) Pflum of Ada, MI, Erin (Tobi Suehlmann) Roberts of London, UK; and grandchildren Tyler and Chase Roberts, Landon and Morgan Pflum, Oscar and Felix Suehlmann; and four great-grandchildren Mara, Gatlin, Layleah and Neesa.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by brothers: John and Russell Roberts.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Port Byron, NY. A Celebration of Life will follow from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Port Byron, John Cool American Legion #257.

In lieu of flowers contributions may go to: Alzheimer's Association or Gulfside Healthcare Services, Land O'Lakes, FL.

Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements,