Richard Seamans

April 3, 1962 - June 13, 2023

AUBURN - Richard Seamans, 61, of Auburn, NY, passed away on June 13, 2023. He was born on April 3, 1962, in Auburn, to the late John and Deidre Seamans.

Richie had a love for NASCAR, the outdoors, music, Mugsy, his family, and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Richie is survived by his sisters, who loved him very much, Tammy Holmes (Virgil), Jacqueline Spinosa (Rick), Connie Fitzsimmons, Tina Wiers (Keith), and Kathleen Taylor (Joe); he also leaves behind three daughters, Jody Seamans, Amy Seamans (his "boy" and partner in crime), and Sherry DeBagio (Brandon); as well as nieces, nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Richard attended Port Byron Schools and was a long-time employee of Custom Cleaners in Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Richie to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York Street, Auburn, NY 13021.

Rest in peace, you will be forever loved and missed.

"I believe it's time for you to fly."

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.