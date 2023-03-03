Richard T. Meyer

June 22, 1953 - Feb. 27, 2023

AUBURN — Richard T. Meyer, "Dick," 69, of Auburn, passed away on Feb. 27, 2023 at home. Richard was born in Watertown, NY, on June 22, 1953, the son of the late Raema and Severien Meyer. He grew up in the historic village of Sackets Harbor, enjoying the boats at his grandparents' house on the harbor. He graduated from Hounsfield Central School and attended Jefferson Community College.

Dick was first employed by Rite Aid as a store manager in Syracuse which later moved him to Auburn. He later worked for Warner Lambert/Pfizer and lastly Advantage/Mars before retirement.

Richard met his late wife, Kathleen when he moved to Auburn, where they raised their three children.

Dick loved cars as a teenager. It became a hobby later in life with the purchase of his '55 Pontiac. He was a proud member of the AACA Car Club. He loved attending car shows. He could often be seen in front of his garage, polishing the Pontiac and washing the family cars to perfection. Dick would always be chatting with the neighbors, and sharing his wisdom and good humor.

He and his family enjoyed summer vacations to Lakeside and a special family trip to Hawaii a few years ago.

Richard is survived by his two sons: Paul Meyer (Sveta), and Scott Meyer; daughter, Kimberly Meyer Foster; and three grandchildren: Kaleb, Karlee and Morgan.

He is also survived by his sister, Gail Kuriger; and sisters-in-law: Paula Meyer and Connie Meyer. Also survived by nieces and nephews and his cousins. He leaves behind his beloved dog Sadie.

Dick was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen, his two brothers: Frederic Meyer and Severien Meyer, Jr., and his parents.

Dick will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visiting hours will be March 6, 2023 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with services to immediately all inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home.