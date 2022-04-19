Richard T. Nielens, Sr.

Mr. Nielens was born in Detroit, MI on Jan. 4, 1934 to Edmond and Wilhelmina (Cronmiller) Nielens. He was a US Air Force veteran of the Korean War and after his service he was employed as an engineer by Allied Chemical and Hydro Co. of Solvay, NY. He raised beef cattle and worked for the Town of Mentz on the snow plow and mowing in the summers. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and giving his flowers and vegetables to family and friends.