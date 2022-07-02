Richard W. Halpin

Oct. 22, 1953 - June 30, 2022

AUBURN — Richard W. Halpin, 68, of Auburn, passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family on June 30, 2022. Born in Auburn on Oct. 22, 1953, Richard was the son of the late William and Virginia (Carpenter) Halpin.

He proudly served in the United States Army from 1972-1975. Growing up on Westlake Road, Richard loved Owasco Lake and being near the water. He was an outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Shelley Halpin; his daughter, Rachael Halpin; his sons: Thomas (Sarah) Halpin and Neil Halpin; his grandchildren: Peyton, Taylor, Carson and Jonah; his sister, Nancy Qualteri; his beloved cat, Ceasar; and many extended family and friends. Along with his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother, Kevin Halpin.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022 in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn NY. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m.

Donations in Richard's name may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.