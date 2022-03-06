Rick Packard

April 12, 1960 - Feb. 28, 2022

AUBURN - Rick Packard, 61, of Auburn, passed away with his family by his side on February 28, 2022.

Rick was born April 12, 1960 the son of the late Chester and Beatrice Packard. Rick grew up in Mottville, where he was a member of the Drum & Bugle Corps as a teenager. He attended Skaneateles High School.

Rick proudly served his country in the US Army. Upon leaving the Army, he returned to New York and would be employed for more than 32 years for Auburn Wire/ International Wire Corp.

Rick's love for music was evident as he was a self taught musician. He was an avid guitar player and singer, playing with the Uneasy Riders Band, and was also in the band Mirage.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant daughter Alexis and brother Jerry.

Rick is survived by his wife Mary Ann Packard; children Brianna, Ryan and Mandy (Kyle) Packard all of Auburn; grandchildren David, Stephen, and Ethan; sisters Pam (Glen) Sutton of Cincinnatus, NY, Shelley Dutcher of Weedsport; brother Randy (Emily) Packard of Syracuse; in laws David and Arline Woolley; sister-in-law Meg Milton (Dana); many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at a later date and time that will be announced.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.