Riley 'Abigail' Sawyer

Feb. 10, 1989 - July 24, 2022

WEEDSPORT - Riley Sawyer, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with diabetes.

Riley is survived by his mother Cindy Smith and partner Kevin Lavin of Syracuse; his father, Edward Sawyer; his sister, Maggie Smith; grandmother, Judy Schramm; aunts and uncles Don (Kathy) Schramm, Greg (Tammy) Schramm, uncle Paul (Megan) Wilson, Sharon (John) Rooker, Donald Minier, Thomas Sawyer, Barbara Perrotta, David (Alayne) Sawyer, Jerri (Bill) Field, Roberta (Frank) Matkins; his cousin and best friend, Brooke Schramm; as well as multiple other cousins; and of course his beloved dog, Henry.

He was predeceased by both paternal grandparents, and his aunts Carol Minier, and Jennifer Sawyer.

Riley was born in Auburn, NY. He had a great passion for art, fishing, and camping and was happiest when outdoors in the woods. He also loved watching his beloved Seattle Seahawks. Riley was a thoughtful, caring person, and always put others' needs before his own.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at St. Joseph's Church in Weedsport, from 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m. with services to immediately follow at noon in church

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Foundation.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.