Riley Frank Milton, Jr.

Nov. 12, 1985 - June 4, 2021

AUBURN — Riley Frank Milton, Jr., 35, was born on Nov. 12, 1985. Riley died unexpectedly on June 4, 2021. He enjoyed fishing and horse betting.

Riley was predeceased by his father Riley Milton, Sr.

He leaves behind his mother, Sharon Simmons, of Auburn, NY; sister, Lawanda Watts, of Auburn, NY; brother, Daryl Green, of Elmira NY; sister, Clarissa (Kerri) Bailey Milton, of Auburn, NY; brother, Riley Milton III, of Auburn, NY; four nieces: Janessa Brandstetter, Shaliece Larabee, Trynazia Williams and Giselle "the baby" Milton; two nephews: Jayden Sylvester and Phillip Rhim, Jr. all of Auburn, NY; maternal grandmother, Lucy Smith, of Rome, NY.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Throopsville Cemetery in Throop.

