Riley Frank Milton Jr.

Nov. 12, 1985 - June 4, 2021

AUBURN - Riley Frank Milton, Jr., 35, was born on November 12, 1985. Riley died unexpectedly on June 4, 2021. He enjoyed fishing and horse betting.

Riley was predeceased by his father, Riley Milton Sr.

He leaves behind his mother, Sharon Simmons, Auburn, NY; sister Lawanda Watts, Auburn, NY; brother Daryl Green, Elmira NY; sister Clarissa (Kerri) Bailey Milton, Auburn, NY; brother Riley Milton III, Auburn, NY; four nieces, Janessa Brandstetter, Shaliece Larabee, Trynazia Williams and Giselle "the baby" Milton; two nephews, Jayden Sylvester and Phillip Rhim, Jr. all of Auburn, NY; maternal grandmother Lucy Smith, Rome, NY.

Visitation will be from 12 PM to 1 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, with a memorial service to follow at 1 PM. Burial will be at Throopsville Cemetery in Throop.