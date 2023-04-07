Rinda Dawson

We sadly announce the passing of our beautiful mother, Rinda Dawson at the age of 72. Rinda passed away in the comfort of her own home on Sunday, April 2, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

Rinda was a longtime employee of McQuay, where she retired from. She had many joys in life, first and foremost was spending time with her family. Rinda also enjoyed casino trips, bingo, and never missing a Green Bay Packers game.

She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Barbara Stock, and a sister, Sharon Stock.

She is survived by her children Sonia (Chad) Lindsey, Tonia Garlow (Mike Allen), David Garlow, Richard Garlow (Amy Knapp), Angela Garlow; a brother, Terry Stock; longtime companion, Ronald Clinch; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins; special friend, Kelly Murphy; and beloved feline friends Ashes and Baby.

A Celebration of Life will be held for close family and friends on April 30, 2023 at Meridan Fire Department from noon to 5 p.m.

Contributions may be made in her memory to help in supporting feral cats, to: Colleen Whittal, by using PayPal, in the description, please state it's for a "Alfred TNR Donation."

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.