Rita Rose (Cappiello) Morabito

AUBURN - Rita Rose (Cappiello) Morabito, 93, formerly of Park Ave., Auburn, passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, April 7, 2022 at The Commons on Saint Anthony with her loving family at her side.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Angelo and Nancy (Iacovino) Cappiello. She was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Marys Church where she also was a member of their Rosary and Scapular Society. Rita was a member of the Mt. Carmel Mothers Club, Son's of Italy, and Italian Heritage Society. She was an avid dancer and singer and throughly enjoyed her daily swimming at the YMCA for more than 25 years. Rita was most happy and proud of her beautiful family. She cherished all the special memories with each and every one of them, especially the yearly shopping trips with her five daughters.

She is survived by her loving ten children Lawrence (Christine) Morabito of MI, Christopher (Elizabeth "Beth" ) Morabito of Auburn, Terry (Carrie) Morabito of Long Island, Joseph (Terri) Morabito of Auburn, Michele (Patrick) Muldoon of Auburn, Patricia Robinson (Bob Scranton) of Weedsport, Susan (Joe) Rusinko of Auburn, Michael (Patty) Morabito of Auburn, Nancy (Kenny) Kavanagh of Auburn, Melissa (Tom) Geherin of Auburn; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four nieces, Linda Ferraraccio, Carol Tripiciano, Bonnie Heil, Kathleen Hergert and numerous cousins.

In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2014, an infant son David Morabito, sister Ida Cervo and brother Michael Cappiello.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church for Rita's Mass of Christian burial with the Pastor, Rev. Frank Lioi as celebrant. Calling hours are Monday, April 11, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita's memory to MS Resources of CNY, PO Box 237, East Syracuse, NY 13057, Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021 or the Owasco Fire Department Co. #1, 7174 Owasco Rd., Auburn, NY 13021.