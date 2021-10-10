Rita Verdibello

AUBURN — Rita Verdibello, 95, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2021. She was born in Clyde NY, the daughter of the late Nicholas M and Caroline DiSanto.

Rita was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church. Rita retired from General Electric Company.

Rita's most favorite and cherished times were those spent with her family. Whether she was preparing meals for one or 20 and baking everything from wonderful birthday cakes to Italian cookies, she always had an open door for all that visited. She was our family historian up until her last days. Her gentle smile, sense of humor and her loving ways endeared her to all that got to know her. Sharp to her final days, she was a true renaissance woman.

She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Sal, in 2015 with whom she enjoyed every opportunity to get up and dance.