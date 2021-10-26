Robb W. Bedell

CAYUGA — Robb W. Bedell, 50, of Cayuga, passed away, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. He was the son of the late Wesley and Claudia (Anthony) Bedell.

He was a volunteer fireman for Cayuga and Fleming Fire Departments for many years. He enjoyed camping, dirt car racing and going to the casino. He also loved traveling and venturing on the wine trails.

He is survived by daughter, Hannah M. Bedell; brother, Jeffrey L. Bedell; aunt, Elizabeth Howe; several cousins.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a service to follow. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Contributions may be made to Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 315, Cayuga, NY 13034 or the charity of one's choice.