Robert A. Brenner

July 5, 1929 - Jan. 12. 2021

ITHACA - Robert A. Brenner, 91, recently of Ithaca, died on January 12, 2021. He was born on July 5, 1929 and grew up in Buffalo.

He attended Buffalo public schools, Phillips Academy at Andover, and Cornell University before attending and completing his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Buffalo School of Medicine. He was a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. He practiced at Auburn Memorial Hospital and the Syracuse VA Medical Center. He volunteered at Chiang Mai, Thailand; Miraj, India; Surabaya, Indonesia; and the Westminster Manor in Auburn.

He served as an elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Auburn. Bob and his wife of 54 years, Carol, enjoyed gathering with family and friends at their home on Skaneateles Lake, and in retirement spent winters in Chapel Hill, NC. Upon their return to NY, Bob joined the City Club of Ithaca, the Miata Club of Central New York, and remained active in the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, Cornell Chapter Beta Delta.

Bob was predeceased by Carol (Wheeler) in 2014, his sister Annette and her husband Elmer Dorsecheimer, and niece Judy Rosser.