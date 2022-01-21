Robert A. Casey

April 26, 1927 - Jan. 15, 2022

CLAREMONT, NH - Robert A. Casey, age 94, of Claremont, NH, died on January 15, 2022 from a long life well lived. Born April 26, 1927 in Syracuse, NY to Sara Wicks and Milton Decker Casey, Bob graduated from Port Byron Central High.

Following his service in the Pacific with the U.S. Navy, in 1947. Married to Jeannette Carlton in August, 1949, with whom he lived and raised a family in Throop, NY, and who predeceased him in 1990.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Debra Applebee and her husband Glenn of Boonville, NY; and his son, David Casey and his wife Virginia of New London, NH; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A devoted family man, successful salesman, and avid, life-long hunter and angler, Bob loved playing golf and cards, and the camaraderie of many great friends with whom he shared those passions. Bob was a man of warmth and goodwill whose wit and charm softened, though it did not eclipse, his competitive drive and spirit. Bob will be remembered fondly and missed by all who knew him.

His family will have a private ceremony this summer, and they invite gifts to honor his memory and his love of the outdoors to The Leon Chandler Chapter of Trout Unlimited, c/o Michael Lenetsky - Chapter President, 475 Snyder Hill Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850, or to a local youth development organization.