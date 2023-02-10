Robert A. Guarnieri, Sr.

March 7, 1951 - Feb. 7, 2023

AUBURN — Robert A Guarnieri, Sr., 71, passed away Feb. 7, 2023 with his loving and supportive family by his side.

Bob was born March 7, 1951, the son of the late Anthony and Jane (Surowiec) Guarnieri, and also predeceased by his brother David.

He worked as a truck driver for over 30 years for Robinson Concrete and most recently Dirt Works Excavating. Bob was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and golf. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Bob's absolute favorite activity though was spending time, playing horseshoes, and cards with his family and many friends.

He is survived by his sister, Bonnie (Ron) Cromer; his life partner of many years, Bonnie Shaw; and her daughters: Tara and Jessica Ferguson; his daughter, Nicole (Tim) Clark; his sons: Bobby, Jr. (Kim), Anthony (Kaycee), and Mike (Holley) Guarnieri; his six grandchildren: Makenna (Christian) Knapp, Tyler, Bella, Michael, Alex, and Eva Guarnieri; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to his funeral Mass on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at St. Hyacinth's Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers/donations, the family requests that you take the time to do something special for someone who means a lot to you or help someone in need.