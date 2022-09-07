Robert Allwood

Oct. 31, 1947 - Sept. 3, 2022

AUBURN — Robert Allwood, 74, formally of North Street, Auburn, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in The Commons on St. Anthony. A life resident of Auburn, Bob was born Oct. 31, 1947, the son of Mary (Quinn) Allwood and the late Adrian Allwood, Sr.

He is survived by brothers: Steve and Edward Allwood; sisters: Shirely Hagg, Patricia Allwood, Carolyn Karschner, Mary Bradford and Audrey Roach; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Bob was predeceased by brothers, Adrian, Jr. and Fred Allwood; sister, Diane Dann.

Visitation for Bob will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Cemetery.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.