Robert 'Bob' Charles Bishop

AUBURN — Robert "Bob" Bishop, 94, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at The Francis House. Bob was born and lived his life in the central New York area, primarily in Skaneateles Falls and the last 20 years in Auburn.

He was a US Navy veteran of WWII and a member of the Valentine Meyer Post American Legion for over 70 years. Bob was a devout Catholic and attended St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church. Bob spent his early career as an independent retailer and then worked in sales and merchandising for Sugardale Foods. Bob received numerous awards recognizing his success in sales including Salesperson of the Year.

Bob was a great role model for his children showing his love of family and his work ethic. He loved visits from the kids and grandkids, grilling, being outdoors, and staying busy. The monthly pancake breakfast at the American Legion was a favorite place to see old friends. He enjoyed working part-time jobs after retirement and even worked a few hours a week as a greeter at Bass Pro until he was about 90 years old. He started playing golf after retirement. At 93, he bought new clubs and looked forward each week to playing golf with his buddies on his senior league at Meadowbrook Golf Club.

Bob left school at age 16 to join the Navy during World War II. One of his regrets was that he never finished high school. When he was in his mid-70s, Bob returned to school to attend GED classes. His family was very proud to have a graduation party to celebrate Bob earning his GED at age 78. His teacher came to the party and told the family what an inspiration he was to the young people in the class.

Bob was known to many of his friends as a very outgoing, friendly person. Throughout his life, he was very active playing golf, snowmobiling, kayaking, hunting, water skiing and volunteering. Bob was a determined and independent person who continued to drive his own car, take care of his house, and cut his own grass until recently.

Bob was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy (Betty), his son, James, daughter, Susan Heinz, son, Brad, and great-grandson, Alexander. Bob is survived by four children: John (Paula), of Louisville, KY, Richard (Joseph), of Alexandria, VA, Anne Cuff (Neil), of Auburn, Michael (Sherry), of North Syracuse; and daughters-in-law: Ruth Bishop, of Auburn, and Sue Bishop, of Cicero. Bob has eight grandchildren: Patricia, Catherine, Jeffrey, Aaron, Megan, Allison, Misty, Isabella; and great-grandchildren: Arianna, Adeline, Grayson, Ethan, and Asher. Bob was very privileged to have a dear friend in Mary Brown. Bob loved his black lab, Sadie, who was his constant companion. Sadie and Bob will rest in peace together next to his wife, Betty.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Funeral service will be on Friday. Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Lake Church. Bob will be buried in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Donations in Bob's name can be made to Francis House, Syracuse.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.