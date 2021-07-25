Robert "Bob" Clemens Miller

Bob had a second career as an actor/vocalist. A member of Screen Actors Guild-AFTRA, he appeared on-stage in more than 50 shows, produced by Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Auburn Players Community Theatre, and others, from 1976 to 2018. He also appeared in the feature film "December" and in numerous TV ads and voice-overs. His vocal experience included frequent solos as a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church (Auburn) choir, Masterworks Chorale, Finger Lakes Choral Festival, and gigs as an entertainer (folk and popular songs/guitar).

What was most unique about Bob was his ability to form lasting friendships wherever he went, throughout the world, in every continent (except Antarctica). Some of his favorite business clients/friends were in Thailand, Russia, Chile, Japan, Indonesia, New Zealand, India, Taiwan, Italy, England, Switzerland, and – most of all – Uganda (Africa). In Uganda he began a friendship with Agnes Nagaddya, an employee in his hotel, which grew into his and his wife Beverly's sponsorship of her education in Makarere University (Kampala). He and Beverly attended Agnes's graduation in Uganda in 2012, met many members of her family, and eventually expanded their friendship to Agnes's siblings, their families, and nieces and nephews. Bob and Beverly's church, Westminster Presbyterian (Auburn), has established The Ugandan Family Fund, which helps children get an education.