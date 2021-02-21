Robert 'Bob' Hoatland

AUBURN - Robert "Bob" Hoatland, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at his home. A longtime resident of the Auburn area, Bob attended Auburn schools and graduated from Port Byron Central School, Class of 1968. He then entered the Army in the fall of 1968 and did a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1970-71. Bob was honored to bring home the company colors in 1971. He was extremely proud of his military service with the 7th Cavalry Division in Vietnam. He was always in attendance at local ceremonies to honor veterans. Bob worked at D. & W. Diesel and Electric, Inc. for 33 years until his retirement.

Bob had a booming laugh that filled the room. He enjoyed good bourbon and bird watching. He was an avid tennis fan and played Monday Nite Tennis for many years. Bob was a member of the Owasco Yacht Club. He was a fan of the Buffalo Bills. He loved parades, fireworks and celebrating with the ones he loved. He also enjoyed many good times with friends over draft beers and chicken wings. Most of all, Bob loved his wife and best friend, Alice.

Bob was predeceased by his mother and father, Eleanor and George Hoatland; a sister, Geraldine Ruston; and brother, George Hoatland.