Robert 'Bob' J. Bradtke, Sr.

April 3, 1957 - Sept. 12, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Robert "Bob" J. Bradtke, Sr., 64, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Syracuse on April 3, 1957, Bob was the son of the late Anthony J. Bradtke, Sr. and Rosina (Rose D'Agostino) Bradtke.

Bob held a variety of jobs throughout his life, mostly self-employed and was passionate about Bradtke Greenhouses working alongside all of his family and close friends. Bob truly had a love for life, enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends and always found a way to make you laugh. Among his favorite pastimes were family vacations, boat rides, playing cards, cooking and taking walks with his wife.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Lorrie A. (Dewey) Bradtke; and his beloved children: Robert J. (Jessica) Bradtke, Jr., Elizabeth A. (Taylor) Rosekrans, and Jonathan M. (Brittany Anselment) Bradtke; his brothers: Anthony J. (Cathy) Bradtke, Jr. and John Bradtke. Of all the roles that Bob held, Papa was his most cherished. He will always be adored by his six grandchildren: Paisley, Sadie, Vivian, Josephine, Jameson and Cecilia.