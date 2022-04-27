Robert 'Bob' P. Bannister, Sr.

Dec. 31, 1940 - April 24, 2022

PORT BYRON — Robert "Bob" P. Bannister, Sr., 81, of Route 31, Port Byron passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 24, 2022.

Bob was born Dec. 31, 1940 in Elmira, NY to the late Layton and Martha Bannister. Prior to his retirement from P&C Foods in 2006, where he worked as a diesel mechanic, he enjoyed tending to his show horses with his late wife, Shirley and children, Debbie, Gary and Wendy.

Bob is survived by his partner, Tammy Murdock; three daughters: Debra (Gary) Sherman, of NC, Susan (Tom) Morrison, of Wellsburg and Wendy (Cong Nguyen) Bannister, of Weedsport; two sons: Robert Jr. (Tracy) Bannister, of Auburn and Scot (Patti) Bannister, of Auburn; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother, Richard Bannister and sister-in-law, Helen Bannister, of Montour Falls.

In addition to his mother and father, he was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Bannister; his brothers, James and Stanley Bannister; son, Gary Bannister; and granddaughter, Fawn Mower Gordon.

Bob was quick witted, a jack of all trades, always "fixing" something and continuously putting others before himself. He will be most remembered for his untiring work ethic, his gentle yet firm nature, and his love for family and friends.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

