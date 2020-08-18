Robert 'Bob' Reilley
Nov. 23, 1954 — Aug. 15, 2020
AUBURN — Robert "Bob" Reilley, 65, a lifelong Auburn, NY resident passed away Saturday at Auburn Community Hospital.
A graduate of Auburn High School, Bob had been employed for many years at the A&P Store, and then after its closing at the Fingerlakes Mall, Auburn. He enjoyed all things electronic, playing video games, enjoying the lake and outdoors. He was a quiet man, always with a a good humor and willingness to help others. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Auburn.
Surviving are his son, Michael Reilley, of Auburn and granddaughter, Olivia; his father, William Reilley, of Zephyrhills, Fla.; siblings, Dan (Mary) Reilley, of Auburn, William Reilley, VaMichele (Gary) Higgins, of Texas; uncles, Jim (Pauline) Reilley, Tom (Patty) Reilley; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Joan Reilley in 2015.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when family can travel safely, at Sacred Heart Church. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming, NY. Memorials may be remembered to Matthew House. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.
