Robert 'Bob' T. McConnell

Robert 'Bob' McConnell, Sr.
June 6, 1939 - Feb. 7, 2021
OWASCO — Robert "Bob" McConnell, Sr., of Owasco, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at The Commons at St Anthony following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Born in Auburn, June 6, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph and Edna R. Wild McConnell.
Robert was a lifelong resident of the Auburn/Owasco area. He retired from Owens-Illinois after many years of service.
Robert was a proud veteran of the US Navy.
Throughout his life He was involved in many charitable organizations. He served on the board of directors for Booker T. Washington Center, United Way, and numerous others. He was very active in the Democratic Party. Bob was president of several local unions and served as the secretary for the local IAM before he retired. Of all the positions he served, his favorite came after retirement when he would sit at the door for the Holy Family CYO games greetings the children and fans. He was honored with "The Bob McConnell Tournament" for his years of involvement with CYO.
Bob was a happy and generous soul and believed there was always time to help other in need. Generosity, kindness, hard work, accountability, respect and faith were his tenets of life. He will lovingly be remembered for his gift of gab and he never met a person he didn't consider a friend.
Robert was predeceased by the love of his life the former Julia Burns. They enjoyed 49 years of marriage together. Bob was most proud of their six children who survive him: Deborah Baird, Robert McConnell, Jr., Lori Ciaccio (Jamie), Richard McConnell (Rhonda), Sandra Feocco (Dominick) and Kevin McConnell (Melissa); he was PopPop to 12 grandchildren: Bernard Baird IV (Bunk), Courtney Short (TJ), Mitchell and Mark Feocco, Stephen and Christiana Ciaccio, Meghan, Richard, Laura, Lucas, Madeline and Patrick McConnell; his siblings: sisters: Mary Oakley and Theresa Powers; brothers: Walter, Joseph, James, Gregory and Donald McConnell.
In addition to his wife, Bob was predeceased by a son-in-law, Bernard "Bernie" O. Baird III, his parents and siblings; Joan Lull, Patrick, William and Michael McConnell, Ann Marie Caci and Adrienne Fennessy.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Commons, especially 2nd and 7th Floor, for the care of Bob during the last years of his life.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours. The family will have a private burial. There will be a memorial service to be held in the summer to include his extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Owasco Fire Department, the United Way or to Alzheimer's research.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family or light a candle.