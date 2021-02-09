Robert 'Bob' T. McConnell

Throughout his life He was involved in many charitable organizations. He served on the board of directors for Booker T. Washington Center, United Way, and numerous others. He was very active in the Democratic Party. Bob was president of several local unions and served as the secretary for the local IAM before he retired. Of all the positions he served, his favorite came after retirement when he would sit at the door for the Holy Family CYO games greetings the children and fans. He was honored with "The Bob McConnell Tournament" for his years of involvement with CYO.