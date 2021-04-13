Robert C. Foster

Growing up, Bob enjoyed playing baseball. In 1960, he pitched his all-star team to the city league championship. He loved swimming in the family pool and biking. He also learned how to play golf at an early age, a sport that he enjoyed throughout his life.

After graduating from law school, Bob served as a law clerk in Rochester for then State Supreme Court Justice Robert Wagner. He then came to Penn Yan, where he began practicing law with Donald Schneider in September 1977. At various points during his early career, he served as the Assistant Public Defender and the Assistant District Attorney for Yates County, the Yates County Attorney, as well as the Attorney for the Towns of Starkey and Barrington. He also served as the Attorney for the Town of Milo – a position that he held for over 40 years before stepping down this past fall. He was a former Director of the Yates County Legal Assistance Corp., a former President of the Yates County Bar Association, and a former member of the Penn Yan Lions Club. In April 1982, Bob and Don formed the law partnership Schneider & Foster. Bob opened his own private law practice in 1993.