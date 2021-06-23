 Skip to main content
AUBURN — Robert C. Love Sr., 79, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.

A home going service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, 101 Fitch Ave., Auburn. Mask coverings will be required at the church. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery.

