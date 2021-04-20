Robert C. Vernon

May 13, 1938 - April 6, 2021

AURORA — Robert C. Vernon, 82, of Aurora, NY passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. He was born in Auburn on May 13, 1938, the son of James J. Vernon and Lillian Wolfe O'Shea.

Bob attended both Holy Family and Central High School.

Bob was well known for his transmission mechanical and fabrication expertise. He owned and operated an auto repair shop along with an auto parts yard for many years.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and Navy SeaBees. Also a member of the American Legion Post 1107 and the S.V.L. Fire District.

Bob enjoyed simple things in life especially time shared with his family and friends. For many years driving his 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 to the Street Machine Nationals and various car shows with his boys and hot rod enthusiasts. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and humor by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.

He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara A. (Campbell) Vernon of 25 years, Jack Vernon, Walter aka Johnny O'Shea, Roseland "Tossie" Bennett, and Jean W. Relfe.