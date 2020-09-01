Robert Catalano
June 28, 1940 — Aug. 29, 2020
HENDERSON, Nev. — Robert Catalano passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joan Castiglione Catalano; four children: Robert, Christy Ferrence (James), Jonathan, Michael (Jackie); two grandchildren: Carmela and Giacomo. He is also survived by two brothers: David and Carl, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be private with burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
