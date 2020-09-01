Robert Catalano

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joan Castiglione Catalano; four children: Robert, Christy Ferrence (James), Jonathan, Michael (Jackie); two grandchildren: Carmela and Giacomo. He is also survived by two brothers: David and Carl, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.