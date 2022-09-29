AUBURN — Robert Clayton Morris, 52, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. He was a believer in God and He got saved. He was so full of life and so caring. He would help out anyone at any time. He loved his wife, his family and his friends. He loved art and was a good artist. He had a deep love for martial arts and teaching them. He enjoyed fishing, snorkeling, diving and kayaking out in nature.