Robert Clayton Morris
AUBURN — Robert Clayton Morris, 52, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. He was a believer in God and He got saved. He was so full of life and so caring. He would help out anyone at any time. He loved his wife, his family and his friends. He loved art and was a good artist. He had a deep love for martial arts and teaching them. He enjoyed fishing, snorkeling, diving and kayaking out in nature.
He is survived by wife, Roselle S. Morris; mother and father: Frances and Alan Salvage; brother, David Morris (Teresa); the family in the Philippines and Pennsylvania; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Robert was the son of the late David Morris, grandparents Clayton and Edna Morris and sister Jodiene Spears.
There will be visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Freedom Baptist Church, 3324 E. Genesee St., Auburn with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. There will be a reception following the funeral service. There will be a committal service at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Fleming Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com