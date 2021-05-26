Robert D. Blauvelt

PORT BYRON — Robert D. Blauvelt, 58, of Port Byron passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2021.

He was employed by Bimbo Bakeries for 33 years and an active member of BCTGM International Union Local 116.

Bob had a love for the outdoors, which included hunting and fishing, a passion he passed on to many. He was a lifelong Buffalo Bills and NY Yankees fan and also coached Little League baseball. He wore many hats, most important one being a husband, father, grandfather and a great friend.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; and four children: Jennifer McAvoy, of Rochester, Carriane Whyte, of Auburn, Robert Blauvelt, of Las Vegas, Megan Blauvelt, of Auburn; he was blessed with nine grandchildren: Maddyson Whyte, Maleko, Kilan and Makia Blauvelt, Lexi Druzynski, Xavier and Vanessa Gibson, Gavin and Vada Douangtavilay; sister, Lori Cuyler; and brother, Chris Blauvelt.

Predeceased by both parents, Donald Blauvelt, Sr. and Carol Bajanen, and two brothers, Donald Blauvelt, Jr. and Richard Blauvelt.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Calling hours will be held at Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Port Byron, NY on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11 a.m.