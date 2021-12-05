 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert D. Sochan

Robert D. Sochan

Robert D. Sochan

AUBURN - Robert D. Sochan, 73, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, of a short term illness. Robert was the son of the late Stanley and Bernadine Sochan.

He was an Earth Science teacher for 32 years in the Auburn School District. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed the great outdoors.

He is survived by his son, Douglas (Kimberly) Sochan; sister, Susan Welty; grandchildren: Madison, Elaina, Olivia, Mark; brothers-in-law: Harlan Moonen, Forrest (Jeannette) Lessels; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his wife Margery (Lessels) Sochan and brother Scott Sochan.

There will be no visitation or services at Robert's request. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The hottest tech gifts for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News