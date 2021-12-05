Robert D. Sochan

AUBURN - Robert D. Sochan, 73, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, of a short term illness. Robert was the son of the late Stanley and Bernadine Sochan.

He was an Earth Science teacher for 32 years in the Auburn School District. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed the great outdoors.

He is survived by his son, Douglas (Kimberly) Sochan; sister, Susan Welty; grandchildren: Madison, Elaina, Olivia, Mark; brothers-in-law: Harlan Moonen, Forrest (Jeannette) Lessels; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his wife Margery (Lessels) Sochan and brother Scott Sochan.

There will be no visitation or services at Robert's request. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.