Robert Daniel Hoerger

June 10, 1947 — Oct. 28, 2020

AKRON, OH — Robert Daniel Hoerger passed away on Oct. 28, 2020. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Rob was born on June 10, 1947 to Daniel James Hoerger and Marguerite Francis Hoerger (née Silke). He grew up on North Fulton Street in Auburn, NY with his sister, Susan Eckett (née Hoerger) and Christian James Hoerger. He graduated Mount Carmel High School and attended SUNY Canton.

He served in the Army and was stationed in New York City, where he developed a lifelong fondness for the NY Mets. After an honorable discharge, he returned to Auburn. He met Shannan Hoerger (née Hardin) at Curly's Restaurant. They quickly fell in love, were engaged three months later, and married in 1973. They remained happily married for 47 years.

They welcomed daughter, Maggie Hoerger (1974) and Kate Gifford (née Hoerger) (1977). The family lived on Grove Avenue in Auburn for 39 years. Rob worked at O Mustad & Sons. The family took vacations to Cape Cod, where they enjoyed the beach, lobster dinners, and miniature golf. Rob played golf and loved riding his bicycle around the Finger Lakes. He was an avid reader.