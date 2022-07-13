Robert David Deyo, Sr.

CAYUGA — Robert David Deyo, Sr., 92, from Cayuga, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 8:16 p.m. Robert was a graduate of Auburn Central High School. Robert served in US Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was employed with the New York State Department of Corrections and retired in 1990, after 28 years of service. After retirement he drove a school bus for 10 years. He was an avid sportsman and hunter. Enjoyed traveling and living life to the fullest up until the day of his passing.

Robert is survived by beloved and devoted children: Robert David Deyo II, Carole Ann Deyo-Potter, John Edward Deyo (Kevin Burk); his grandchildren: Christopher Roberts, Joseph Roberts, E. Michael Roberts (children of the late Jacqueline), Robert David III, Amy Nicole Potter-Iaia, and Randi Leigh Vorhis; he also leaves behind nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson, Bently Alexander Harmon.

Robert was predeceased by his first wife, Nelie Macdonald Deyo in 1976, his second wife, Josephine Deyo in 2013; and his two daughters: Jacqueline Marie Deyo Roberts and Jennifer Lynn Deyo.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

A private graveside ceremony will be held in Cayuga Lakeview Cemetery, at a later date.

Flowers are welcome for visitation or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA of CNY. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.