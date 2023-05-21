Robert E. (Joker) Hunter

Robert E. (Joker) Hunter, MPA, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 28th. He was born and lived most of his life Auburn, NY, the son of Edward and Kathryn (Deering) Hunter. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John Hunter and sister Lynne (Hunter) Carey.

He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Hunter, they were married for 58 years. He is also survived by his five children, Rhonda (Ron) Whiting of Lititz, PA, David Hunter of Richmond, VA, Terry (Bill) Hopkins of Camillus, NY, Debbie (Bob) Buckborough of Owasco, NY and Andy (Andrea) Hunter of Rochester, NY. He leaves behind nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two nieces and many cousins.

Bob's life was full of love and laughter. His hobbies included making people laugh and meeting new people. He had an incredible talent for remembering people's names and how they met.

Bob had a love for learning. He went back to college a little later in life to complete his bachelor's degree at Le Moyne College and then continued and earned a Master's in Public Administration from Syracuse University at the Maxwell School.

Bob was an avid athlete. He was a member of the YMCA since 1974 and participated in the Great Race for more than 30 years. He was a triathlete and participated in many marathons including the Marine Corp Marathon and the Boston Marathon. After retirement he rekindled his love for golf and played often.

He was a consummate public servant. He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War era. Bob was passionate about his love for the city of Auburn and served as an Auburn City Councilor, Cayuga County Legislator and Chairman of the Cayuga County Democratic Party. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus, past president of the Lions Club and more recently active in the St. Alphonsus School Alumni Association. Bob retired from public service with New York State.

Please join us at the Celebration of Life Service at St. Alphonsus Church (85 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY) on Saturday, May 27th at 11am.