Robert E. Lee Davis

Jan. 17, 1964 - Jan. 6, 2023

SYRACUSE — Robert E. Lee Davis, 58, of Syracuse, passed away Jan. 6, 2023. Robert was born in Auburn, NY on Jan. 17, 1964 to Llewellyn and Mary Davis.

Robert retired from, Bombardier. He was an avid Miami Dolphins and Yankees fan. Robert had a great love for his dog, Scrappy. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, reading, and staying updated on all the sports news.

Robert was a caring father, loving husband and grandfather that loved grandkids dearly.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise and father, Llewellyn James Davis. He is survived by his spouse of 19 years, Karen Davis; two sons: Anthony Davis and Christopher Davis; sister, Dorothy Hann; brother, David (Sherry) Davis; niece, Tammy Davis; grandson, Damian Davis; two granddaughters: Olivia Davis and Zoe Davis; and several cousins.

Calling hours will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Upstate Foundation. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerSyracuse.com.

