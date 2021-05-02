Robert Edward Gilliland

Jan. 15, 1955 - April 28, 2021

PINELLAS PARK, FL - Robert Edward Gilliland was born Jan. 15, 1955. He passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2021 with the help of Hospice, due to complications from COPD.

A native of NJ, he enlisted in the Air Force and served his country honorably during the Vietnam Era. Following his discharge, he moved to the Finger Lakes of central NY, where he lived, worked and farmed in Scipio Center for many happy years until his retirement to Florida. Bob loved the country life and his retirement to Pinellas Park where he spent many happy hours with friends old and new.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; daughter, Brenda Thorpe and son, Bill (Donna) Thorpe and two grandchildren, Aaron Louth of Rochester, NY and Crystal Louth of Vandalia, MO. He is also survived by his mother, Margaret Gilliland; sister, Nancy LaGreca and brother, Ronald Gilliland, all of NJ; and several nieces and nephews.

At Bob's request there will be no calling hours. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation at 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 or online at https://suncoasthospicefoundation.org/donations/.

Sports of all kinds were a big part of Bob's life, so donations can also be made to the Jimmy V. Foundation at V.org.