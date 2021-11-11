Robert F. Falcone

AUBURN — Robert F. Falcone, 80, of Auburn, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Bob was a native of New York City, the son of the late John and Elsie Knoerzer. He was raised along with his five sisters in Lindenhurst, Long Island.

After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring from the Corps as a staff sergeant following 20 years of service. While he was stationed in Hawaii he met his wife Joan who was on vacation, and they have been together ever since.

Bob was a life member of the Marine Corps League, the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans. He also retired from Syracuse University Printing Services.

Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan (Zabinski) Falcone; his sons: Steven (Gayle), of Auburn, Matthew (Crystle), of Glendale, AZ, Michael, of Mt. Pleasant, NC, and Warren (Kelly), of Salisbury, NC; his daughters: Suzanne (Frank) Cerio, of Auburn and Stephanie (Ray) Masterman, of Weedsport; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Bob's Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in St. Hyacinth's Church. The family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

