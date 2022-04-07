Robert F. Lee

Feb. 5, 1932 - April 3, 2022

AUBURN — Robert F. Lee, 90, of Birch Drive, Auburn, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 in The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Brutus Feb. 5, 1932, Bob was the son of the late Robert and Laura Seamans Lee.

He was employed as a truck driver with Beacon Milling in Cayuga and retired after almost 30 years of faithful service. Bob was an avid bowler and bingo player and enjoyed playing cards, watching NASCAR, taking rides and spending time with his wife and family.

Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gertrude (Body) Lee; three daughters: Diane Lee (John), Wanda Gronau (Brian) and Donna Lee; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private for the family. Graveside Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Fort Hill Cemetery, the Maple Grove Section. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

