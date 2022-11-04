Robert F. Perkins, Sr.

July 9, 1937 - Nov. 1, 2022

GENOA — Robert F. Perkins, Sr., 85, of Genoa, passed away on Nov. 1, 2022 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center with his family by his side.

Born July 9, 1937 in Auburn, he was a son of the late William and Ethel (Bowen) Perkins.

A lifelong area resident, Bob had retired after many years as a school bus driver for Moravia Central School. He had worked at Columbia Rope Co. in Auburn, Cargill Salt in Lansing, and also tended bar at the VFW in Moravia.

He was a life member of the Moravia Fire Department and a charter member of Four Town First Aid Squad. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He loved golfing, bowling, playing cards, watching westerns on television and traveling. He also enjoyed time spent with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant daughter, Melissa, a brother and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susanne (Murray) Perkins; his children: Robert Perkins, Jr. (Laurie), Tamara Perry (Rajneesh), and Franci VanWie (Ken); his stepsons: Shawn Reeves (Beth), Robbie Reeves (Carol), Darrell Reeves, and Michael Murray (Sherri); several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He loved all his family, and if you were Bob's friend, you, too, were family!

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 State Route 90, Genoa with Rev. Matthew Binkewicz officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. preceding the service. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Scipio.

Contributions may be made to Four Town First Aid Squad, 109 Main St., Moravia, NY 13118 or to Moravia Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 686, Moravia, NY 13118.