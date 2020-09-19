× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert F. Shaw

AUBURN — Robert F. Shaw, 84, of Stryker Homes, passed away unexpectedly on the eve of his 85th birthday. He was born in Auburn, NY and was the son of the late Edward and Rose White Shaw.

Robert studied at St. Mary's School and later at West High School, prior to joining the United States Marine Corp. Following his military service, he was employed by the Columbian Rope Company and RPM Industries. He enjoyed reading historical books and was an accomplished crossword puzzle enthusiast.

Robert's life was greatly affected and punctuated by the loss of the true love of his life, Jennie Montone. He is survived by two wonderful stepdaughters Ann Fronzek and Carol (Gary) Bennett both of Auburn; one brother Vincent P.; one grandchild Michael J. Fronzek; two great-grandchildren Jordan M. Fronzek and Ashton M. Fronzek; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his precious Jennie, he was predeceased by all but one of his brothers, Harold E., William F., Philip J. and Richard L. Shaw.

Calling hours will held from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, September 21, 2020, with a funeral service to immediately follow. Visitation and service will be held at The Cheche Funeral Home, Inc., 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY. Burial will be at St Joseph's Cemetery.

More than any activity, Robert loved spending time with his family. He was a very generous person and had a major hand in raising a number of the children within his family. His kind nature led people to remark, that he knew and liked everyone in the community.