AUBURN - Robert F. Usowski, 81, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Usowski was born in Auburn on December 29, 1941, to the late Frank and Madelyn Dzizchiowski Usowski. He retired from New Venture Gear after 43 years of employment. Robert was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching, basketball, baseball and football. He loved to golf with his wife Pat, and years ago enjoyed bowling. Robert took great pride in being a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.