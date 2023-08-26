Dec. 29, 1941 - Aug. 17, 2023
AUBURN - Robert F. Usowski, 81, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Usowski was born in Auburn on December 29, 1941, to the late Frank and Madelyn Dzizchiowski Usowski. He retired from New Venture Gear after 43 years of employment. Robert was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching, basketball, baseball and football. He loved to golf with his wife Pat, and years ago enjoyed bowling. Robert took great pride in being a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.
Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pat Galbally; his brother-in-law, Jim Galbally; sister-in-law, Carol Galbally; nephews Patrick Galbally, Michael Galbally, Chris Galbally, Dylan (Lisa) Galbally, Glen Galbally; niece Rickyln Galbally; nephews Jamie Galbally and David Galbally; his brother, Peter Usowski; and cousins, Mike and John Usowski.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Saturday, September 2, 2023 in Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Rd. Auburn. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Contributions may be made in Robert's name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.
