Robert Faynor

Jan. 27, 1935 - Dec. 10, 2020

AUBURN — On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, Robert Faynor, loving husband and father of three children passed away at home surrounded by his family at the age of 85. He went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ. He was born on Jan. 27, 1935 in Auburn to the late John and Anna Matayak Faynor.

Bob received his Bachelor's Degree from Empire State College in 1979 and graduated from Central High School in 1953. He was a New York State Trooper for 31 years retiring as a Senior Investigator in 1987. He was appointed Under Sheriff of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department in 1991 until his retirement in 1996. He worked as a Security Officer at the Cayuga County Court House from 1996 to 2015.

Bob was a life member of the Owasco Volunteer Fire Department and was a past Fire Commissioner. He served in the Army National Guard as a Sergeant prior to entering the State Police in 1956. Bob's passion was serving the people of this community and he took pride in the uniforms he wore. Professionalism and honesty were among his greatest attributes.