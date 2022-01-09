Robert G. Bulman

Feb. 16, 1933 - Jan. 4, 2022

SKANEATELES - Robert G. Bulman, 88, of Skaneateles NY, formerly of Newtown, CT, passed away on January 4, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital. He was born February 16, 1933, in Millinocket, ME, grew up in New Haven, CT.

Known as Bob to his friends and Pop to his children and grandsons. He was a great father and grandfather, teller of tall tales, magician, comedian, teacher of life's lessons. A former Boy Scout leader who would impart pearls of advice such as "Anyone can get wet it takes someone smart to stay dry" and most importantly "Don't nobody panic!". Sharing his outdoorsman heart with his family, Sunday hikes throughout CT and NY were a weekly occurrence. He loved to fish, camp and create epic campfires, canoed the Delaware River with his sons, hiked a portion of the Appalachian Trail, climbed Mount Katahdin, Mount Washington and the many peaks of CT.

He retired from Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, CT and was a proud US Air Force Veteran. After retirement he and his wife moved to Skaneateles to be the number one cheerleader for their grandsons, rarely missing a concert, football, or lacrosse game.

He is survived by his sons Robert (Linda) Bethel CT, Jeffrey (Debby Sliwa) Torrington, CT; daughter Deb (Dave) Spearing; and grandsons Tyler and Owen Spearing, Auburn, NY. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Terry, in 2016.

Services are private.

The family would like to thank Auburn Community Hospital for their kindness and compassion, especially the ER, 2nd Memorial and CCU. As well as Primary Care Team Red at the Syracuse VA, Skaneateles FDP, S.A.V.E.S., and the staff at Kindred Care. Finally, as Pop would say "If you don't see me in the Spring, look for me in the mattress".

