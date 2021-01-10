Robert G. Horn

July 12, 1950 - Jan. 7, 2021

MORAVIA - Robert G. Horn, 70, of Moravia, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 after a brief illness.

Robert was born July 12, 1950 in Cortland, the son of George and Eloise (Adams) Horn.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Theresa (Cole) Horn; a son, Matthew (Kelly) Horn; two granddaughters, Gabrielle and Chamberlain Horn; a sister, Sandra Lee Horn; mother-in law, Zelda Burnett; sister-in-law, Beatrice Valent; brothers-in-law, Robert (Kathryn) Cole, and Earl (Patty) Cole. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Joseph Horn.

Bob worked for the NYS Park Police, Moravia and Weedsport police agencies. He retired as a K-9 officer with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department. He was an Army veteran and a member of the Finger Lakes Retriever Club.

A private service will be held in Groton Rural Cemetery. There are no calling hours