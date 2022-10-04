Robert Grahm Keevil, Jr.

Oct. 28, 1926 - Sept. 25, 2022

LIVERPOOL - Robert Grahm Keevil, Jr., 95, of Liverpool, passed away September 25, 2022. Robert was born in Noblesville, IN on October 28, 1926 to the late Christian Church Minister, Robert Graham Keevil, and Edna Morgan Keevil.

A U.S. Navy and Army veteran, Robert proudly served in both World War II and the Korean War, and participated in a 2013 Honor Flight to Washington, DC.

Robert enjoyed long careers with both General Electric and H&R Block, during which time he lived primarily in Liverpool, NY and Glen Ellyn, IL.

In his free time, he enjoyed collecting stamps, reading The Wall Street Journal, and explaining the ups (and downs) of the stock market to his grandchildren. Robert was an active member of the University of Michigan Alumni Association, and treasured the time he spent attending Camp Michigania every year.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Patricia Keevil, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage and countless meals in restaurants. He is survived by two sons: Greg Keevil (Gina) and Chris Keevil (Lori); grandchildren: Brian Keevil (Leanna), Elizabeth Marro (Thomas) and Jillian Martin (Joshua); and one great-grandchild, Remi Martin.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to be made in Robert's honor to The Morton Arboretum. www.newcomersyracuse.com.