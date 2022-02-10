Robert J. Atkins, Jr.

Nov. 4, 1955 - Feb. 5, 2022

AUBURN — Robert J. Atkins, Jr., 66, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A Home Going Service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Robert was born Nov. 4 1955 in Elba, the son of the late Robert J. and Leola (Rhim) Atkins. He was a 1975 graduate of Elba High School. Among other jobs Robert was a machinist at McQuay International, a bus driver for the city of Auburn and Head Start. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, enjoyed cooking, fishing and spending time with his family.

Robert is survived by his partner of 30+ years, June Hoffman; his children: Moneka (Joseph) Benedict, Rodney, Lawrence, Robert, Leon (Lindsey), Quincy, Marcus and Melissa Atkins, James (Mary Ellen) Clark, Jr., Patricia (Norce) Beck, Stacy Mahoney and Michael Clark; sisters: Darlene Atkins and Linda and Victoria Tootle; brothers: Walter (Carline) Roosevelt (Tina) and Kenneth (Lisa) Rhim and Morris Tootle; a host of grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins; Jenny Lancaster a long time best friend.

Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Macy Lee Ashley and a brother, Eugene Tootle.